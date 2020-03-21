Italy reports 627 deaths in 24 hours - The highest recorded in a single day

Italy announces 627 more coronavirus deaths, the biggest day-to-day increase in the country’s four-week epidemic. A new grim record that brings the number of total deaths to 4,032, the highest in the world.



Until today, the country had not recorded more than 475 deaths in a single day.



Italy also saw a staggering increase of 5,986 cases from a day earlier, bringing the official total in Italy to 47,021. Italy surpassed China on Thursday as the nation with the most COVID-19-related deaths in the world since the beginning of this outbreak in December.



The soaring numbers come despite a national lockdown that drastically limits when residents are allowed to leave their homes.



According to reports from CNN, Daniela Confalonieri, an Italian nurse in Milan, the region's capital, said the situation was so dire that the dead were no longer being counted.



Italy’s elderly population, its overwhelmed healthcare system, and the delayed lockdown of the outbreak’s epicentre in Lombardy is cites as reasons for the alrming spread of the virus.



The hardest-hit northern region of Lombardy epicenter the Italian outbreak remains in a critical situation, with 2,549 deaths and 22,264 cases.



More than 60% of the Sri Lankans in Italy are reported to be from this region.



Doctors grappling with the crisis have described treating Covid-19 as fighting a losing war.