Four+men+in+India+hanged+for+rape

Four men in India have been executed for the gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old student on a New Delhi bus in 2012, a case that drew the attention of the world.



Four convicts, Akshay Thakur, 31, Pawan Gupta, 25, Vinay Sharma, 26, and Mukesh Singh, 32, were hanged at a jail in the Indian capital on Friday, March 20, at 5.30 am in the morning, more than six years after being convicted of raping and killing the woman, known only as "Nirbhaya."



The bodies of the convicts were kept hanging for 30 minutes as per the protocol in Delhi Prison Rule, following which a doctor declared them dead according to Indian media reports.



The four men were convicted in 2013, but they appealed their death sentence to the Supreme Court. All appeals were denied, including mercy pleas submitted to India's President Ram Nath Kovind.



The case prompted outrage around the world and in India, where protesters demanded justice for Nirbhaya, a pseudonym given to the student that means "fearless."



At about 8:30 p.m. on December 16, 2012, Nirbhaya and her boyfriend took a chartered bus home after watching the film "Life of Pi" at a Delhi movie theater.



While the bus was moving, a group of men stole the pair's belongings, then took the victim to the back of the bus where they raped and assaulted Nirbhaya with iron rods, according to reports.



In 2018, more than 33,000 cases of alleged rape were reported, roughly 91 cases each day, according to India's National Crime Records Bureau.