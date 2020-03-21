Cursed Olympics – Japanese Deputy Prime Minister

Japan's deputy prime minister Taro Aso has pointed to the history of the Olympics to explain why the Tokyo 2020 Games have been "cursed" by the novel coronavirus outbreak.



Taro Aso has suggested that the Olympics get entwined in global affairs every 40 years, saying it is no surprise the virus, which has infected nearly 220,000 people worldwide, should threaten to cancel or postpone this year's Games.



World War II forced the 1940 Summer and Winter Games in Japan to be cancelled, while in 1980, the United States led a boycott of the Games in protest against the Soviet Union's invasion of Afghanistan.



Aso said that the Sapporo Winter Olympics, which should have happened in 1940, went away, the next Moscow games in 1980 was half blown away because of the boycott of Western countries.



After another 40 years makes it this year. He said that the mass media would love his expression when he says it's a cursed Olympics.



No decision has been made as at yet regarding postponing the Olympics.