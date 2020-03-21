“Janatha” Curfew by Indian Prime Minister Modi

In a televised address to the nation, Indian Prime Minister Modi called for a "Janatha" curfew between 7 am and 9 pm on Sunday in India to help contain the COVID-19, outbreak sweeping across the country.A number of cricketers and other sports stars, as well as actors and politicians including opposition politicians have supported his call.Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli Tweeted stating "Be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by the Covid 19. We, as responsible citizens, need to adhere to the norms put in place for our safety as announced by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji,"Indian opening batsmen, Shikhar Dawan tweeted "Our respected PM Narendra Modiji has requested all to adhere to the janata curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay safe you all and take care,".Former England cricket star Kevin Pietersen also tweeted saying: "Namaste India, We are together in fight against coronavirus. We have to listen to our governments and spend a few days at home. Be vigilant and lots of love,".Indian Premier Modi retweeted thanking them and quoting their endorsement as a further encouragement for the people to stay indoors.

In India 244 Covid-19 infected patients have been reported including 5 deaths.