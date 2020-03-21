සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Weddings in England to continue with only five people – traditions limited

Saturday, 21 March 2020 - 6:42

Weddings+in+England+to+continue+with+only+five+people+%E2%80%93+traditions+limited
The Church of England has restricted wedding ceremonies to five people, under new guidance to stop the spread of coronavirus in England.

Only the bride and groom, a Priest and two witnesses should attend the ceremonies, the advice states.

For couples who go ahead with their ceremony, traditions such as the priest touching the rings or the couple’s hands will not happen.

In updated guidance on their website, the Church said: While wedding services may continue, numbers attending the ceremony in church will need to be strictly curtailed to the legal minimum.

In light of the Government guidance around non-essential contact, the Archbishops of Canterbury and York have issued advice that public worship is suspended until further notice.
Country music icon Kenny Rogers has died at 81
Country music icon Kenny Rogers has died at 81
Saturday, 21 March 2020 - 12:42

Kenny Rogers, the country musician who had hits like “The Gambler” over a six-decade career, has died at the age of 81. Rogers is well-known... Read More

22 persons arrested by police for violating Curfew (video)
22 persons arrested by police for violating Curfew (video)
Saturday, 21 March 2020 - 10:41

22 persons arrested by police for violating Curfew in Dambulla, Bandarawela, Haputale, Tangalle & Katunayake Read More

37 year old returnee from Italy hospitalized with Covid-19 symptoms (Video)
37 year old returnee from Italy hospitalized with Covid-19 symptoms (Video)
Saturday, 21 March 2020 - 9:37

The officers of the MOH in Mahawewa have hospitalized a 37-year-old man who had recently returned from Italy with symptoms of Covid -19 (Coronavirus). The... Read More



Trending News

Public notified not to violate the Police Curfew Law
20 March 2020
Public notified not to violate the Police Curfew Law
Italy reports 627 deaths in 24 hours - The highest recorded in a single day
21 March 2020
Italy reports 627 deaths in 24 hours - The highest recorded in a single day
Number of coronavirus infected rises to 70
20 March 2020
Number of coronavirus infected rises to 70
Child abuse suspect remanded
20 March 2020
Child abuse suspect remanded
37 year old returnee from Italy hospitalized with Covid-19 symptoms (Video)
21 March 2020
37 year old returnee from Italy hospitalized with Covid-19 symptoms (Video)

International News

Country music icon Kenny Rogers has died at 81
21 March 2020
Country music icon Kenny Rogers has died at 81
Young people are not ‘invincible’ WHO warns
21 March 2020
Young people are not ‘invincible’ WHO warns
Weddings in England to continue with only five people – traditions limited
21 March 2020
Weddings in England to continue with only five people – traditions limited
“Janatha” Curfew by Indian Prime Minister Modi
21 March 2020
“Janatha” Curfew by Indian Prime Minister Modi
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.