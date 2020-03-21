Weddings in England to continue with only five people – traditions limited

The Church of England has restricted wedding ceremonies to five people, under new guidance to stop the spread of coronavirus in England.



Only the bride and groom, a Priest and two witnesses should attend the ceremonies, the advice states.



For couples who go ahead with their ceremony, traditions such as the priest touching the rings or the couple’s hands will not happen.



In updated guidance on their website, the Church said: While wedding services may continue, numbers attending the ceremony in church will need to be strictly curtailed to the legal minimum.



In light of the Government guidance around non-essential contact, the Archbishops of Canterbury and York have issued advice that public worship is suspended until further notice.