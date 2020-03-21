Young people are not ‘invincible’ WHO warns

The World Health Organization has warned that young people are not immune from coronavirus and must avoid socialising and communicating it to older, more vulnerable people.



WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the choices made by the young can be "the difference between life and death for someone else".



Over 11,000 patients have died from the Covid-19 respiratory illness worldwide.



Nearly 250,000 patients have tested positive overall.