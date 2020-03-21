සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Young people are not ‘invincible’ WHO warns

Saturday, 21 March 2020 - 6:42

The World Health Organization has warned that young people are not immune from coronavirus and must avoid socialising and communicating it to older, more vulnerable people.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the choices made by the young can be "the difference between life and death for someone else".

Over 11,000 patients have died from the Covid-19 respiratory illness worldwide.

Nearly 250,000 patients have tested positive overall.
Country music icon Kenny Rogers has died at 81
Country music icon Kenny Rogers has died at 81
Saturday, 21 March 2020 - 12:42

Kenny Rogers, the country musician who had hits like “The Gambler” over a six-decade career, has died at the age of 81. Rogers is well-known... Read More

22 persons arrested by police for violating Curfew (video)
22 persons arrested by police for violating Curfew (video)
Saturday, 21 March 2020 - 10:41

22 persons arrested by police for violating Curfew in Dambulla, Bandarawela, Haputale, Tangalle & Katunayake Read More

37 year old returnee from Italy hospitalized with Covid-19 symptoms (Video)
37 year old returnee from Italy hospitalized with Covid-19 symptoms (Video)
Saturday, 21 March 2020 - 9:37

The officers of the MOH in Mahawewa have hospitalized a 37-year-old man who had recently returned from Italy with symptoms of Covid -19 (Coronavirus). The... Read More



