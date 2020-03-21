සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Sri Lanka Ports Authority named as an essential service

Saturday, 21 March 2020 - 9:07

Minister of Roads and Highways & Ports and Shipping, Johnston Fernando states that the port employees have indicated their willingness to continue their work to ensure that the people's consumption needs and health care services as well as other essential goods are imported and distributed in an uninterrupted manner.

 The Minister has also instructed the authorities to ensure the health and safety of the employees, to maintain the premises ensuring best hygienic practices and to provide them with secure transport if they continue to work.

 Employees are allowed to enter the port in their private vehicles by using the National Identity Card and the Authority Identity Card.

In a statement issued by the Ports Authority, it is noted that they could use their identity card issued by the authority as a curfew pass.

Buses have been deployed in seven main access roads for the convenience of the port employees.

  1. From Kandy Road to Kegalle
  2. Galle Road - Aluthgama
  3. High Level Road - Meepe Junction
  4. Minuwangoda road to Dulapitiya via Ja-Ela
  5. Horana road to Horana
  6. Hanwella old road to Avissawella
  7. Kelani Vihara Road to Kirindiwela

The Minister urges the public not to be unduly worried since they are importing and distributing goods within the country required for essential and healthcare services as well other requirements of the people.

The Ports Authority has decided to name all services of the Sri Lanka Ports Authority as essential services.

