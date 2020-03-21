Seven countries with over 10,000 Covid -19 infected patients

According to the live tracker of the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus resource centre, seven countries (China, Italy, Spain, Germany, Iran, USA, and France) have reported over 10,000 patients as at date (21 - 6.00am).



China - 81,250



Italy - 47,021



Spain - 20,410



Germany - 19,848



Iran - 19,644



USA - 19,285



France - 12,632



Four countries have reported deaths of over one thousand, with Italy reporting 4.032 deaths, followed by China with 3,139, Iran with 1,433 and Spain with 1,043



Italy - 4,032 deaths



China - 3,139 deaths



Iran - 1,433 deaths



Spain - 1,043 deaths