Seven countries with over 10,000 Covid -19 infected patients

Saturday, 21 March 2020 - 7:02

According to the live tracker of the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus resource centre, seven countries (China, Italy, Spain, Germany, Iran, USA, and France) have reported over 10,000 patients as at date (21 - 6.00am).

China - 81,250

Italy - 47,021

Spain - 20,410

Germany - 19,848

Iran - 19,644

USA - 19,285

France - 12,632

Four countries have reported deaths of over one thousand, with Italy reporting 4.032 deaths, followed by China with 3,139, Iran with 1,433 and Spain with 1,043

Italy - 4,032 deaths

China - 3,139 deaths

Iran - 1,433 deaths

Spain - 1,043 deaths
