Seven countries with over 10,000 Covid -19 infected patients

According to the live tracker of the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus resource centre, seven countries (China, Italy, Spain, Germany, Iran, USA, and France) have reported over 10,000 patients as at date (21 - 6.00am).
China - 81,250
Italy - 47,021
Spain - 20,410
Germany - 19,848
Iran - 19,644
USA - 19,285
France - 12,632
Four countries have reported deaths of over one thousand, with Italy reporting 4.032 deaths, followed by China with 3,139, Iran with 1,433 and Spain with 1,043
Italy - 4,032 deaths
China - 3,139 deaths
Iran - 1,433 deaths
Spain - 1,043 deaths
