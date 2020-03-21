සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Civilian and economic life should not be compromised - President

Saturday, 21 March 2020 - 7:18

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa points out that although there is no doubt that the risks before the country are serious, decisions should be made in a practical manner so as not to compromise economic and civilian life.

The President’s Media Division stated that politically motivated individuals and anti-social people are using the current health issue to spread false information through social media and word of mouth.

It states that some of them have been identified and the law will be enforced against them.

The announcement further states that with the World Health Organization's announcement of the coronavirus, President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has introduced several measures to control the spread of the virus.

The Corona Prevention Task Force was established on February 26 and Sri Lanka was the first country to establish such a task force.

