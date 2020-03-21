210+pilgrims+in+Dambadiva+return+to+the+Island++

Two hundred and ten (210) Sri Lankans who were engaged in pilgrimage to Dambadiva have arrived at the Katunayake airport last night.

The Airport Hiru correspondent stated that the SriLankan Airlines flight UL 196 from New Delhi, India, arrived at around 10.15 pm.

They were all escorted by the Sri Lanka Army to quarantine centers.

The Ministry of Foreign Relations took steps to bring back the pilgrims who were on pilgrimage to Dambadiva while the Katunayake airport was closed due to the spreading of covid-19.