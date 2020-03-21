Ten+suspects+arrested+for+violating+curfew+regulations

Police have arrested 10 suspects since last evening for violating curfew regulations.

According to the police media unit, eight persons were arrested in Bandarawela and one person in Haputale yesterday.

Eight persons were arrested in Bandarawela for having a party disregarding the orders of the police.

The owner of a restaurant in Haputale was arrested for keeping a restaurant open and engaged.

In Tangalle, one person was arrested by the police for violating curfew and travelling on the road.

Police said that at a time when curfew has been imposed, people who travel on road unless for designated essential services will be arrested.

Meanwhile, Hu-Wei, Acting Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, met Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi, yesterday. It is reported that he has donated one hundred thousand protective face masks and 10,000 testing kits.

The masks also include 10,000 N 95 type masks. It is significant that China has given priority to Sri Lanka when it comes to providing masks and test kits