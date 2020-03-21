සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

37 year old returnee from Italy hospitalized with Covid-19 symptoms (Video)

Saturday, 21 March 2020 - 9:37

37+year+old+returnee+from+Italy+hospitalized+with+Covid-19+symptoms++%28Video%29

The officers of the MOH in Mahawewa have hospitalized a 37-year-old man who had recently returned from Italy with symptoms of Covid -19 (Coronavirus).

The man had arrived from Italy on the 11th and had been subsequently been under quarantine at home under the advice of health officials.

The relatives of the 37-year-old have been informed by the Mahawewa Medical Officer of Health since he has been suffering from symptoms since last night.

According to the Hiru correspondent, the PHIs had called an ambulance from the Marawila Base Hospital and sent the patient securely to the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital.

Country music icon Kenny Rogers has died at 81
Country music icon Kenny Rogers has died at 81
Saturday, 21 March 2020 - 12:42

Kenny Rogers, the country musician who had hits like “The Gambler” over a six-decade career, has died at the age of 81. Rogers is well-known... Read More

22 persons arrested by police for violating Curfew (video)
22 persons arrested by police for violating Curfew (video)
Saturday, 21 March 2020 - 10:41

22 persons arrested by police for violating Curfew in Dambulla, Bandarawela, Haputale, Tangalle & Katunayake Read More

Ten suspects arrested for violating curfew regulations
Ten suspects arrested for violating curfew regulations
Saturday, 21 March 2020 - 9:56

Police have arrested 10 suspects since last evening for violating curfew regulations. According to the police media unit, eight persons were arrested... Read More



Trending News

Public notified not to violate the Police Curfew Law
20 March 2020
Public notified not to violate the Police Curfew Law
Italy reports 627 deaths in 24 hours - The highest recorded in a single day
21 March 2020
Italy reports 627 deaths in 24 hours - The highest recorded in a single day
Number of coronavirus infected rises to 70
20 March 2020
Number of coronavirus infected rises to 70
Child abuse suspect remanded
20 March 2020
Child abuse suspect remanded
37 year old returnee from Italy hospitalized with Covid-19 symptoms (Video)
21 March 2020
37 year old returnee from Italy hospitalized with Covid-19 symptoms (Video)

International News

Country music icon Kenny Rogers has died at 81
21 March 2020
Country music icon Kenny Rogers has died at 81
Young people are not ‘invincible’ WHO warns
21 March 2020
Young people are not ‘invincible’ WHO warns
Weddings in England to continue with only five people – traditions limited
21 March 2020
Weddings in England to continue with only five people – traditions limited
“Janatha” Curfew by Indian Prime Minister Modi
21 March 2020
“Janatha” Curfew by Indian Prime Minister Modi
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.