37 year old returnee from Italy hospitalized with Covid-19 symptoms (Video)

The officers of the MOH in Mahawewa have hospitalized a 37-year-old man who had recently returned from Italy with symptoms of Covid -19 (Coronavirus).

The man had arrived from Italy on the 11th and had been subsequently been under quarantine at home under the advice of health officials.

The relatives of the 37-year-old have been informed by the Mahawewa Medical Officer of Health since he has been suffering from symptoms since last night.

According to the Hiru correspondent, the PHIs had called an ambulance from the Marawila Base Hospital and sent the patient securely to the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital.



