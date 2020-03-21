සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

28 arrested for violating police curfew - 45 thousand police officers deployed for duty (video)

Saturday, 21 March 2020 - 10:41

Police has arrested 28 individuals for breaching the police curfew.

The arrests have been made in Dambulla, Bandarawela, Hautale, tangalle and Katunayake areas.

10 individuals have been arrested from the Bulagala area in Dambulla this morning.

8 individuals have been arrested from maha-ulpatha in Bandarawela last night for consuming alcohol and loitering at a ground.

The arrested are between the ages of 18 to 56 and are scheduled to be produced before the Bandarawela magistrate today.

An individual has been arrested in Haputale for keeping a restaurant open. The arrested is a 35 year old resident of the Haldummulla areas.

He will be produced before the Bandarawela courts today.

Police has arrested an individual in the Tangalle area last night for being on the streets under the influence of alcohol, during the curfew.

The arrested was a 27 year old resident of the Beliatta area.

2 individuals have been arrested from Katunayake as well for loitering on the streets.

The arrested are 43 and 44 year old individuals and will be produced before the Minuwangoda magistrate today.

Police media spokesperson SP Jaliya Senaratne said that around 45,000 police officers are performing duties during the curfew.

The police curfew which was imposed at 6pm yesterday is in effect until 6am on Monday.

Police media unit previously informed that an announcement will be made tomorrow regarding the removal of the curfew.

