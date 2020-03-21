සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Young people are not ‘invincible’, warns WHO India reports 63 cases in a day

Saturday, 21 March 2020 - 13:28

Young+people+are+not+%E2%80%98invincible%E2%80%99%2C+warns+WHO+++India+reports+63+cases+in+a+day

The World Health Organization said the coronavirus can sicken or kill young people as well and they must also avoid mingling and spreading it to older and more vulnerable people,

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom said with more than 275 thousand cases reported worldwide and a death toll of more than 11 thousand each day brings a "new and tragic milestone".

Italy imposed further draconian restrictions on public life in an increasingly desperate effort to halt coronavirus infections after the death toll increased by 627 in a single day, by far the biggest 24-hour rise recorded anywhere.

The death toll in Italy stands at 4,032.

Italy overtook China on Thursday as the country to register the most deaths from the respiratory disease.

Italy has banned walks in parks and prohibited jogging and bike rides as well.

Meanwhile, France reported 78 more deaths from the coronavirus over the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll from the outbreak in the country to 450 people.

Two patients in Singapore have died from complications due to COVID-19, the first deaths in the country linked to the infection.

COVID-19 cases rose to 236 in India after 63 fresh cases were reported in a day.

Former Speaker request for an all party conference
Former Speaker request for an all party conference
Saturday, 21 March 2020 - 19:05

Former speaker Karu Jayasuriya requests the President, Prime minister and the entire government to call for an all-party meeting in order to arrive at... Read More

Worldwide death toll crosses 11 thousand 800; Infected patients more than 280 thousand
Worldwide death toll crosses 11 thousand 800; Infected patients more than 280 thousand
Saturday, 21 March 2020 - 18:57

The World Health Organization said the coronavirus can sicken or kill young people as well and they must also avoid mingling and spreading it to older... Read More

Coronavirus infected patient numbers in Sri Lanka increase to 77
Coronavirus infected patient numbers in Sri Lanka increase to 77
Saturday, 21 March 2020 - 18:42

Minister of health Pavithra Wanniarachchi confirmed this afternoon that 5 patients who were receiving treatment at the Anuradhapura hospital under the... Read More



Trending News

37 year old returnee from Italy hospitalized with Covid-19 symptoms (Video)
21 March 2020
37 year old returnee from Italy hospitalized with Covid-19 symptoms (Video)
Curfew extended - Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam districts until Tuesday 6 am
21 March 2020
Curfew extended - Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam districts until Tuesday 6 am
Italy reports 627 deaths in 24 hours - The highest recorded in a single day
21 March 2020
Italy reports 627 deaths in 24 hours - The highest recorded in a single day
First Corona related death reported from Singapore
21 March 2020
First Corona related death reported from Singapore
Twenty (20) more suspects arrested for violating the curfew. - 48 arrests so far within the curfew period
21 March 2020
Twenty (20) more suspects arrested for violating the curfew. - 48 arrests so far within the curfew period

International News

Country music icon Kenny Rogers has died at 81
21 March 2020
Country music icon Kenny Rogers has died at 81
Young people are not ‘invincible’ WHO warns
21 March 2020
Young people are not ‘invincible’ WHO warns
Weddings in England to continue with only five people – traditions limited
21 March 2020
Weddings in England to continue with only five people – traditions limited
“Janatha” Curfew by Indian Prime Minister Modi
21 March 2020
“Janatha” Curfew by Indian Prime Minister Modi
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.