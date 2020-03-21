Young people are not ‘invincible’, warns WHO India reports 63 cases in a day

The World Health Organization said the coronavirus can sicken or kill young people as well and they must also avoid mingling and spreading it to older and more vulnerable people,

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom said with more than 275 thousand cases reported worldwide and a death toll of more than 11 thousand each day brings a "new and tragic milestone".

Italy imposed further draconian restrictions on public life in an increasingly desperate effort to halt coronavirus infections after the death toll increased by 627 in a single day, by far the biggest 24-hour rise recorded anywhere.

The death toll in Italy stands at 4,032.

Italy overtook China on Thursday as the country to register the most deaths from the respiratory disease.

Italy has banned walks in parks and prohibited jogging and bike rides as well.

Meanwhile, France reported 78 more deaths from the coronavirus over the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll from the outbreak in the country to 450 people.

Two patients in Singapore have died from complications due to COVID-19, the first deaths in the country linked to the infection.

COVID-19 cases rose to 236 in India after 63 fresh cases were reported in a day.