Distribution of essential food items begins today - Minister Bandula

Co-cabinet spokesman Minister Bandula Gunawardena states that the distribution of essential food items to the private sector and Sathosa will commence from today.

When inquired by the Hiru news team he stated that there is no shortage of food in the country.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Customs has announced that it has provided all necessary facilities for the import, clearance and export of essential commodities.

The relevant staff is working for this purpose.

It further stated that Sri Lanka Customs could be conatcted for these services.