Coronavirus confirmed patients from Beruwala, Jaffna - 245 people under medical supervision

The Epidemiology Unit announced that 245 people suspected of contracting the coronavirus are currently under medical supervision.

There are 72 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Sri Lanka so far.

A female and her child have been subjected to self-quarantine after her husband was diagnosed with coronavirus in the Moroswatta area in Pinhena, Beruwala.

The infected person who works as a driver of a tour guide, has been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital due to showing symptoms of Corona infection after returning home on the 15th after a tour.

It was later diagnosed that he had been infected with the new coronavirus and that the travel guide who had dealt with him had also contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, health officials have urged people who attended the service at the Philadelphia Church in Jaffna to immediately contact the health officials.

The Swiss priest who conducted the service has been diagnosed with the virus.

Meanwhile, Northern Province Health Services Director A. Ketheeswaran told the Hiru news team that two people who attended the service had been hospitalized on suspicion of contracting the virus.

He also requested the other devotees to contact them on 021 22 17 278.