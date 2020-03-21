There will be shortage of food and essential items – PM Mahinda Rajapaksa

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has instructed Prime Minister's Secretary Gamini Senarath to take necessary steps to ensure that food and other essential items are released to the market without any shortage.

The Prime Minister's Media Unit states that arrangements have been made to distribute essential food items to the market and that all the main Sathosa outlets have been sorting stocks today (21) to ensure that goods will be available to the public without any inconvenience.

Meanwhile, Litro Gas Company is making arrangements to send gas to the market without a shortage.

Anil Koswatte, Chairman of the Company stated that the Litro Gas Company has sufficient gas reserves to cater to the needs of the consumers and that steps have been taken to distribute it island wide.