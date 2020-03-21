Twenty (20) more suspects arrested for violating the curfew. - 48 arrests so far within the curfew period

According to the police media unit, nine persons were arrested in Uhana this morning while three of them were carrying 1 gram of cannabis and 40 milligrams of heroi.

Ten (10) persons in Bandaragama - Atalugama area, were arrested this morning for violating curfew and travelling on the road.

A person who was traveling in a lorry in violation curfew has been arrested at the Gal Palliya junction on the Bandarawela - Welimada road.

The Police Media Division stated that the operations are continuing to apprehend those who violate curfew orders.

Police arrested 28 individuals for breaching the police curfew previously.

The arrests were made in Dambulla, Bandarawela, Hautale, tangalle and Katunayake areas.

10 individuals have been arrested from the Bulagala area in Dambulla this morning.

8 individuals have been arrested from maha-ulpatha in Bandarawela last night for consuming alcohol and loitering at a ground.

The arrested are between the ages of 18 to 56 and are scheduled to be produced before the Bandarawela magistrate today.

Therefore, a total of 48 persons who violated curfew have been arrested in various parts of the country.