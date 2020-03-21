සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

10 Recommendations to safeguard from COVID 19 - based on Chinese Experience

Saturday, 21 March 2020 - 14:01

The Chinese now understand the behavior of the covid-19 virus thanks to autopsies that they have carried out.

This virus can be characterised by obstructing respiratory pathways with thick mucus that solidifies and blocks the airways & lungs.

So they have discovered that in order to be able to apply a medicine you have to open & unblock these airways so that the treatment can be used to take effect.

However all of this takes a number of days. Their recommendations of what you can do to safeguard yourselves are:

1. Drink lots of hot liquids coffee, soups, teas, warm water. In addition take a sip of warm water every 20 minutes.

Because this keeps your mouth moist & washes any of the virus that has entered your mouth, into your stomach where the gastric juices will neutralize it before it can get to the lungs.

2. Gargle with an antiseptic in warm water like vinegar, salt or lemon everyday if possible.

3. The virus attaches itself to hair & clothes. Any detergent or soap kills it but you must take a bath or a shower when you get in from the street. Avoid sitting down anywhere & go straight to the bathroom or shower.

If you cannot wash your clothes daily, hang them in direct sunlight which also neutralizes the virus.

4. Wash metallic surfaces very carefully because the virus can remain viable in these for upto 9 days. Take note & be vigilant about touching hand rails & door handles etc.

Within your own house as well you can make sure that you are keeping those clean & wiping them down regularly.

5. Don't smoke.

6. Wash your hands every 20 minutes using any soap that foams. Do this for 20 seconds and wash your hands thoroughly.

7. Eat fruits and vegetables. Try to elevate your zinc levels not just your Vitamin C levels.

8. Animals do not spread the virus to people. It's person to person transmission.

9. Try to avoid getting the common flu. This just already weekens your system and try to avoid eating & drinking cold things.

10. If you feel any discomfort in your throat or a sore throat coming on, attack it immediately using the above methods.

The virus enters the system this way & remains for three or four days within the throat before it passes into the lungs.
