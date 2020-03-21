First+Corona+related+death+reported+from+Singapore

The first coronavirus death in Singapore was reported today, when a 75-year-old Singaporean woman died due to Covid-19 (Corona Virus) infection.

A 64-year-old Indonesian has died also in Singapore after contracting the coronavirus, the health ministry said.

The Indonesian national had arrived in Singapore on the 13th to receive treatment at a well-known hospital in Singapore.

It was later confirmed that he was infected with the Covid 19 virus.

Foreign media reports that 385 Singaporeans are infected with the virus by now.



The Prime Minister of Singapore Hsien Loong addresses the nation in the wake of Covid -19 last week called on Singapore to unite and cheer the front-line staff (Health care workers immigration officers’ civil servants public transport workers taxi drivers cleaning staff) who are fighting hard to keep the country going at this critical juncture.

He further stated that Singapore stands out from the rest of the world for the confidence they have in each other. He thanked the citizens for trusting the government on various measures including the supply of food, health services and other measures in combatting the virus.

He stated that they are bracing themselves for the virus to return with a much harder force, and that which could last for a year or more. He said that Singapore is getting prepared for a new wave of infection.

He further requested people to discuss with their religious leaders regarding some practical measures indicating that the issue is of course not religion itself. But the ability of the virus to spread quickly to many people in crowded settings like religious gatherings and services.

He also addressed the three levels of impact on the health sector, psychological aspect of this fight and the challenge to the economy.



He stated that unlike SARS this outbreak will continue for some time. and because Covid 19 will be with us for a long time he said that there are baseline things that they must get used to.



Like practicing good personal hygiene, adopting new social norms and discouraging large gatherings and generally maintaining some physical distance from one another.



He said that in such a crisis everyone has a part to play, sayingthat he hopes the country will work with him and his colleagues to keep the families safe keep Singapore secure and move forward together.