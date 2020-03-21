Seven arrested for curfew violations - total 68

Seven persons have been arrested in several parts of the island for violating police curfew.

Five persons have been arrested near the road block on the Puttalam-Karuwalagaswewa-7th mile for illegally roaming the area.

They are residents of Puttalam, aged between 20 and 23 years.

Two persons have been arrested in Akmeemana, Kurunduwatte and Thotagoda areas. Two litres of Alcohol have been recovered from one suspect. They are residents of Thotagoda and Pinnaduwa.

Accordingly, 68 persons who have violated police curfew have been arrested.