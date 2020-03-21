Notice+to+Public+Welfare+beneficiaries+living+in+the+Colombo+Municipal+Council+limits

The municipal commissioner has requested public welfare beneficiaries/recipients living in the Colombo Municipal Council limits to dial 071 447 32 30.

This is to co-ordinate the provision of dry rations.

The Commissioner of Co-operative Development has instructed all the Co-operative Societies to obtain the required food items through the Co-operative Development Commission in their province if there is a shortage of essential food items.

The Commissioner also issued an announcement to open their outlets once the police curfew imposed by the government is lifted, in order to make essential food items available to the consumers.