සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Special Notice for Cancer Patients - Health Promotion Bureau

Saturday, 21 March 2020 - 16:24

Special+Notice+for+Cancer+Patients+-+Health+Promotion+Bureau

The Health Promotion Bureau has issued a message to the attention of cancer patients.

If a cancer patient has symptoms of coronavirus, it is advised to contact the nearest hospital designated for corona virus attention and to avoid visiting the cancer hospital.

If such a person is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, it is recommended that they visit the Cancer Clinic or Center as usual.

The Health Promotion Bureau also stated that if such a person is receiving medication after being treated (follow up) that they could send a trusted person with the required documents to the Cancer Hospital to collect their medications.

The Bureau requested all follow up patients who have completed treatment for cancer to refrain from attending clinics until further notice.

Former Speaker request for an all party conference
Former Speaker request for an all party conference
Saturday, 21 March 2020 - 19:05

Former speaker Karu Jayasuriya requests the President, Prime minister and the entire government to call for an all-party meeting in order to arrive at... Read More

Worldwide death toll crosses 11 thousand 800; Infected patients more than 280 thousand
Worldwide death toll crosses 11 thousand 800; Infected patients more than 280 thousand
Saturday, 21 March 2020 - 18:57

The World Health Organization said the coronavirus can sicken or kill young people as well and they must also avoid mingling and spreading it to older... Read More

Coronavirus infected patient numbers in Sri Lanka increase to 77
Coronavirus infected patient numbers in Sri Lanka increase to 77
Saturday, 21 March 2020 - 18:42

Minister of health Pavithra Wanniarachchi confirmed this afternoon that 5 patients who were receiving treatment at the Anuradhapura hospital under the... Read More



Trending News

37 year old returnee from Italy hospitalized with Covid-19 symptoms (Video)
21 March 2020
37 year old returnee from Italy hospitalized with Covid-19 symptoms (Video)
Curfew extended - Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam districts until Tuesday 6 am
21 March 2020
Curfew extended - Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam districts until Tuesday 6 am
Italy reports 627 deaths in 24 hours - The highest recorded in a single day
21 March 2020
Italy reports 627 deaths in 24 hours - The highest recorded in a single day
First Corona related death reported from Singapore
21 March 2020
First Corona related death reported from Singapore
Twenty (20) more suspects arrested for violating the curfew. - 48 arrests so far within the curfew period
21 March 2020
Twenty (20) more suspects arrested for violating the curfew. - 48 arrests so far within the curfew period

International News

Country music icon Kenny Rogers has died at 81
21 March 2020
Country music icon Kenny Rogers has died at 81
Young people are not ‘invincible’ WHO warns
21 March 2020
Young people are not ‘invincible’ WHO warns
Weddings in England to continue with only five people – traditions limited
21 March 2020
Weddings in England to continue with only five people – traditions limited
“Janatha” Curfew by Indian Prime Minister Modi
21 March 2020
“Janatha” Curfew by Indian Prime Minister Modi
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.