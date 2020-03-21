Special Notice for Cancer Patients - Health Promotion Bureau

The Health Promotion Bureau has issued a message to the attention of cancer patients.

If a cancer patient has symptoms of coronavirus, it is advised to contact the nearest hospital designated for corona virus attention and to avoid visiting the cancer hospital.

If such a person is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, it is recommended that they visit the Cancer Clinic or Center as usual.

The Health Promotion Bureau also stated that if such a person is receiving medication after being treated (follow up) that they could send a trusted person with the required documents to the Cancer Hospital to collect their medications.

The Bureau requested all follow up patients who have completed treatment for cancer to refrain from attending clinics until further notice.