Motor bike rider ignoring curfew orders meet with accident - 17 year old youth dead

A motorbike ignoring curfew orders and travelling on the Veyangoda - Kalagedihena road met with an accident.
A 17-year-old youth, the pillion on the motorcycle was killed in the accident.
The accident has taken place today (21) in the afternoon.
Saturday, 21 March 2020 - 17:37
