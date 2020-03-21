Curfew extended - Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam districts until Tuesday 6 am

The curfew imposed in Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam districts will be extended till 6.00 am on Tuesday(24).

In a statement, the Presidential Media Unit said that curfew will be re-imposed for these districts again at 2.00 pm on the same day.

In other districts, the curfew will be lifted at 6.00 am on Monday (23) and will be re-imposed effective from 2.00 pm on the same day.

The President’s Media Unit stated that the curfew extensions for all districts will be announced later.

The government states that whenever the curfew is lifted, all liquor stores throughout the island should be closed.

The government has instructed the police to allow the agriculture community in the paddy cultivating districts to continue their work without interruption.

The government also request the public not to worry about stocking of essential food items and other goods since there are sufficient stock of essential and food items with the distributors.

The President's Media Unit further stated that arrangements have been made to transport essential food items to the required areas without any hindrance.



Meanwhile 130 people who violated curfew has been arrested. 10 Motorbikes, and a three wheeler have been taken under police custody.



