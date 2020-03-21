සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Coronavirus infected patient numbers in Sri Lanka increase to 77

Saturday, 21 March 2020 - 18:42

Minister of health Pavithra Wanniarachchi confirmed this afternoon that 5 patients who were receiving treatment at the Anuradhapura hospital under the suspicion of having contracted the virus, have been confirmed as covid-19 patients.

According to the data of the ministry of health even though the highest number of cases were reported from the Gampaha district yesterday, today’s highest number has been reported from the Colombo district.

Accordingly the epidemiology unit notes that a total of 245 suspicious cases have been reported, including 16 from the Colombo district, 10 from the Gampaha district and 6 from the Puttlam district.

Meanwhile a group including the health minister Pavithra Wannairachchi engaged in an observation tour at the Mulleriyawa hospital today which is under renovation to treat the covid-19 patients.

Currently the hospital comprises of around 500 hospital beds, from which 100 have been dedicated to covid-19 patients.

An ICU will also be included for the patients in critical conditions.

The construction activities of the hospital are carried out by the army under the observation of the ministry of health.

Meanwhile, health service Director Dr. Anil Jasingha stated that Neville Fernando hospital and KDU are ready to treat covid 19 patients.
