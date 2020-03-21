සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Worldwide death toll crosses 11 thousand 800; Infected patients more than 280 thousand

Saturday, 21 March 2020 - 18:57

Worldwide+death+toll+crosses+11+thousand+800%3B+Infected+patients+more+than+280+thousand
The World Health Organization said the coronavirus can sicken or kill young people as well and they must also avoid mingling and spreading it to older and more vulnerable people.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom said with more than 280 thousand cases reported worldwide and a death toll of more than 11 thousand each day brings a "new and tragic milestone".

Italy imposed further draconian restrictions on public life in an increasingly desperate effort to halt coronavirus infections after the death toll increased by 627 in a single day, by far the biggest 24-hour rise recorded anywhere.

The death toll in Italy stands at 4,032.

Indonesia has confirmed 81 new coronavirus cases and six more deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 450 and deaths to 38.

This comes a day after the governor of Jakarta declared a state of emergency in the Indonesian capital for the next two weeks over the coronavirus outbreak as the death toll in the country climbed to the highest in Southeast Asia.

Thailand reported its largest daily increase in coronavirus infections today, with 89 new cases taking the national tally to 411.

The Philippines' health ministry reported 45 more confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the tally to 77.

With the latest addition, confirmed cases in the Philippines' totalled 307.  

Taiwan reported 18 new coronavirus cases today, all imported from people coming from countries including the United States, Britain, South Africa and Indonesia or those having contact with them, bring the total number of infected to 153.
Former Speaker request for an all party conference
Former Speaker request for an all party conference
Saturday, 21 March 2020 - 19:05

Former speaker Karu Jayasuriya requests the President, Prime minister and the entire government to call for an all-party meeting in order to arrive at... Read More

Coronavirus infected patient numbers in Sri Lanka increase to 77
Coronavirus infected patient numbers in Sri Lanka increase to 77
Saturday, 21 March 2020 - 18:42

Minister of health Pavithra Wanniarachchi confirmed this afternoon that 5 patients who were receiving treatment at the Anuradhapura hospital under the... Read More

Curfew extended - Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam districts until Tuesday 6 am
Curfew extended - Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam districts until Tuesday 6 am
Saturday, 21 March 2020 - 18:07

The curfew imposed in Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam districts will be extended till 6.00 am on Tuesday(24). In a statement, the Presidential Media Unit... Read More



Trending News

37 year old returnee from Italy hospitalized with Covid-19 symptoms (Video)
21 March 2020
37 year old returnee from Italy hospitalized with Covid-19 symptoms (Video)
Curfew extended - Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam districts until Tuesday 6 am
21 March 2020
Curfew extended - Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam districts until Tuesday 6 am
Italy reports 627 deaths in 24 hours - The highest recorded in a single day
21 March 2020
Italy reports 627 deaths in 24 hours - The highest recorded in a single day
First Corona related death reported from Singapore
21 March 2020
First Corona related death reported from Singapore
Twenty (20) more suspects arrested for violating the curfew. - 48 arrests so far within the curfew period
21 March 2020
Twenty (20) more suspects arrested for violating the curfew. - 48 arrests so far within the curfew period

International News

Country music icon Kenny Rogers has died at 81
21 March 2020
Country music icon Kenny Rogers has died at 81
Young people are not ‘invincible’ WHO warns
21 March 2020
Young people are not ‘invincible’ WHO warns
Weddings in England to continue with only five people – traditions limited
21 March 2020
Weddings in England to continue with only five people – traditions limited
“Janatha” Curfew by Indian Prime Minister Modi
21 March 2020
“Janatha” Curfew by Indian Prime Minister Modi
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.