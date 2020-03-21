Worldwide death toll crosses 11 thousand 800; Infected patients more than 280 thousand

The World Health Organization said the coronavirus can sicken or kill young people as well and they must also avoid mingling and spreading it to older and more vulnerable people.



WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom said with more than 280 thousand cases reported worldwide and a death toll of more than 11 thousand each day brings a "new and tragic milestone".



Italy imposed further draconian restrictions on public life in an increasingly desperate effort to halt coronavirus infections after the death toll increased by 627 in a single day, by far the biggest 24-hour rise recorded anywhere.



The death toll in Italy stands at 4,032.



Indonesia has confirmed 81 new coronavirus cases and six more deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 450 and deaths to 38.



This comes a day after the governor of Jakarta declared a state of emergency in the Indonesian capital for the next two weeks over the coronavirus outbreak as the death toll in the country climbed to the highest in Southeast Asia.



Thailand reported its largest daily increase in coronavirus infections today, with 89 new cases taking the national tally to 411.



With the latest addition, confirmed cases in the Philippines' totalled 307.



Taiwan reported 18 new coronavirus cases today, all imported from people coming from countries including the United States, Britain, South Africa and Indonesia or those having contact with them, bring the total number of infected to 153.