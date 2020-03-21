සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Former Speaker request for an all party conference

Saturday, 21 March 2020 - 19:05

Former speaker Karu Jayasuriya requests the President, Prime minister and the entire government to call for an all-party meeting in order to arrive at collective decisions.

He made this comment issuing a statement regarding the spread of covid-19 and its preventive methods.

The statement further noted that it is the responsibility of all parties to support the efforts made by the government to manage all groups.

The statement requests to create a relief programme for those including labourers who are facing severe difficulties due to the prevailing situation.

Meanwhile former opposition leader Sajith Premadasa said that due to the current situation majority of the families in country should be given a monthly allowance of 65,000 rupees.
