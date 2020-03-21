සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Update - Second prisoner reported dead - unrest in the Anuradhapura prison.

Saturday, 21 March 2020 - 19:46

Update+-+Second+prisoner+reported+dead+-+unrest+in+the+Anuradhapura+prison.

Another inmate has died after being hospitalized during the unrest at the Anuradhapura Prison. Another inmate was reported dead while trying to escape.   

update : 21 Saturday, March 2020  - 22.29 

-------------------------------------------------
One prisoner has died during the unrest in the Anuradhapura prison.

The Director of the Anuradhapura Hospital stated that 3 more inmates were injured in the attack.





update : 21 Saturday, March 2020  - 19.49 

----------------------------------- 
A tense situation has been reported from the Anuradhapura Prisons; Police and the Special Task Force (STF) have been called in to control situation.

Two prisoners have been killed in a shootout - during unrest in the Anuradhapura prison.
Two prisoners have been killed in a shootout - during unrest in the Anuradhapura prison.
Saturday, 21 March 2020 - 22:55

Two prisoners have been killed in a shootout by prison officials to control the unrest in the Anuradhapura prison. According to the police, the shooting... Read More

Keep Coronavirus out and Protect your family - cost effective way to break the fat layer in the virus (Video)
Keep Coronavirus out and Protect your family - cost effective way to break the fat layer in the virus (Video)
Saturday, 21 March 2020 - 21:59

Health officials point out that proper washing of hands and wearing protective face masks are two of the best ways to coronavirus. So, have you cleaned... Read More

The silver lining through the dark clouds of Corona virus
The silver lining through the dark clouds of Corona virus
Saturday, 21 March 2020 - 23:52

We have heard the story that every dark cloud has a silver lining It is now becoming clear to the world that there is a silver lining emerging through... Read More



Trending News

Curfew extended - Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam districts until Tuesday 6 am
21 March 2020
Curfew extended - Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam districts until Tuesday 6 am
37 year old returnee from Italy hospitalized with Covid-19 symptoms (Video)
21 March 2020
37 year old returnee from Italy hospitalized with Covid-19 symptoms (Video)
Italy reports 627 deaths in 24 hours - The highest recorded in a single day
21 March 2020
Italy reports 627 deaths in 24 hours - The highest recorded in a single day
First Corona related death reported from Singapore
21 March 2020
First Corona related death reported from Singapore
Twenty (20) more suspects arrested for violating the curfew. - 48 arrests so far within the curfew period
21 March 2020
Twenty (20) more suspects arrested for violating the curfew. - 48 arrests so far within the curfew period

International News

Country music icon Kenny Rogers has died at 81
21 March 2020
Country music icon Kenny Rogers has died at 81
Young people are not ‘invincible’ WHO warns
21 March 2020
Young people are not ‘invincible’ WHO warns
Weddings in England to continue with only five people – traditions limited
21 March 2020
Weddings in England to continue with only five people – traditions limited
“Janatha” Curfew by Indian Prime Minister Modi
21 March 2020
“Janatha” Curfew by Indian Prime Minister Modi
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.