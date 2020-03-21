Update - Second prisoner reported dead - unrest in the Anuradhapura prison.

Another inmate has died after being hospitalized during the unrest at the Anuradhapura Prison. Another inmate was reported dead while trying to escape.



One prisoner has died during the unrest in the Anuradhapura prison.



The Director of the Anuradhapura Hospital stated that 3 more inmates were injured in the attack.











A tense situation has been reported from the Anuradhapura Prisons; Police and the Special Task Force (STF) have been called in to control situation.