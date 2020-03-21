The+silver+lining+through+the+dark+clouds+of+Corona+virus

We have heard the story that every dark cloud has a silver lining

It is now becoming clear to the world that there is a silver lining emerging through the dark clouds of the corona virus.

This note is about the silver lining.

Coronavirus has now engulfed the entire world

Many cities and countries around the world have shut down to flee the virus.

Many economists warn that this will result in an economic meltdown or a recession.

However, the corona virus has had a significant positive effect on the environment.

The most number of lives taken by the virus has been in Italy