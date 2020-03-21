සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Keep Coronavirus out and Protect your family - cost effective way to break the fat layer in the virus (Video)

Saturday, 21 March 2020 - 21:59

Health officials point out that proper washing of hands and wearing protective face masks are two of the best ways to coronavirus.

So, have you cleaned your hands correctly so far?

We did some research and this is what we have found.

Did you know?

Washing your hands with warm water or flowing water does not eliminate pathogenic germs from your hands, since the corona virus contains a fat component.

When a drop of oil falls into the water, the oil floats.

But when you apply soap, it reacts with water.

This is because soap contains two sided molecules

One end of the molecule is attracted to water the other end to fat so when the soap molecules come into contact with water these two attractions literally pull the fat apart and scatter it into the water.

When the corona virus is in contact with the soap, the fat in the virus is pulled out of the soap.

So, washing hands with soap that interacts with both water and oil is one of the cheapest Covid-19 (corona virus) infection control methods we can follow, and it is very effective.

In that case, how long should I wash my hands with soap?

According to health experts, it is best to wash your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds.

Cleansing your hands properly with soap is one of the cheapest and easiest things you can do to protect not only from Coronavirus but also from many other infectious diseases.

Then the fate of the virus lies in your hands.

Ask yourself if you wash your hands adequately enough to get rid of the virus.

Here is a video clip detailing how soap becomes effective to beat the virus and literally break it



