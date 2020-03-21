Several hospitals designated for Coronavirus treatment - Neville Fernando and K.D.U. Hospital ready

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi and several others visited the Mulleriyawa Hospital today to inspect the construction site of the modernised section of the Hospital that will be used to treat Coronavirus patients.

Currently the hospital has about 500 ambulance beds, out of which 100 beds are reserved for Covid-19 infected patients.

An intensive care unit for critical patients is to be established. The hospital extension is being constructed by the Army under the supervision of the Ministry of Health.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Director General of Health Services stated that several more hospitals will be allocated for the treatment of corona patients.

He stated that they are ready to take the Neville Fernando Hospital and K.D.U. Hospital for this purpose.

The Air Force has taken steps to construct two temporary buildings to enhance the Covid 19 treatment at the IDH hospital, on the advice of President Gotabhaya Rajapakasa.

The construction work was inspected by the Commander of the Air Force Air Marshal Sumangala Dias today.

The government has decided to allocate several more hospitals to treat these patients.

Accordingly, Homagama Base Hospital will be designated for the treatment of patients suspected of contracting the coronavirus.