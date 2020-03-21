සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Two prisoners have been killed in a shootout - during unrest in the Anuradhapura prison.

Saturday, 21 March 2020 - 22:55

Two prisoners have been killed in a shootout by prison officials to control the unrest in the Anuradhapura prison.

According to the police, the shooting had been carried out by the prison guards to prevent the inmates trying to escape during the unrest.

A tense situation erupted this afternoon when the guards attempted to control a protest by a group of inmates of the Anuradhapura prison.

The Anuradhapura Police summoned the Riot Squad and the Police Special Task Force to control the unrest.

Police stated that the inmates had tried to flee during the unrest.

Prison officials have opened fire to prevent the prisoners escaping.

Six injured inmates were admitted to the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital.

The police media spokesperson’s office said that two of the inmates had died.

Police further stated that no inmates had escaped during the afternoon unrest.

