The total number of Covid-19 cases in the world exceed 300,000

The number of cases of coronavirus worldwide is now at 304,529, according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center at 5.45am today (22).

The countries with the highest number of cases are China (81,306), Italy (53,578),USA (25, 493), Spain (25, 374), Germany (22,213) and Iran (20,160) respectively.

The total number of deaths globally is 12,973.

The countries with the highest number of deaths, in order, are Italy, China and Iran.

It is also reported that 91, 678 people have recovered