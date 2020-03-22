44 out of 77 COVID-19 cases in SL had returned from aboard - 3,063 persons quarantined at 22 centres

The National Task Force against COVID-19 said that 48 out of the 77 cases in Sri Lanka were those who had arrived in the country from overseas.

27 more have contracted the virus due to close contact with the returnees.

Investigations are underway to ascertain how the remaining two had been infected.

69 out of the 77 are receiving treatment at the IDH.

3,063 persons have been quarantined at 22 centres across the island, out of which 31 are foreigners.

30 hospitals are geared to handle patients or those suspected to have contracted the virus.