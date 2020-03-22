සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

33 people die every hour in Italy due to Coronavirus

Sunday, 22 March 2020 - 6:29

Italy yesterday, reported 793 new coronavirus deaths, a one-day record that saw the country's toll shoot up to 4,825 - 38.3 per cent of the world's total.

There were 6,557 newly confirmed cases recorded in just 24 hours

Saturday's increase marks the worst day for fatalities since the crisis began just four months ago.

The country now has 53,578 diagnosed infections, up 13.9 percent, with 4,825 deaths the highest in the world.

As a result, The Italian region of Lombardy has introduced stricter measures in a bid to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

Under the new rules announced late yesterday, sport and physical activity outside, even individually, is banned. Using vending machines is forbidden.

Lombardy is the worst-affected region in the country with 3,095 deaths.

 
