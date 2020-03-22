Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeking

It has been reported on international media on Saturday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking "mass blood tests" as a way to screen Israelis for COVID-19.

In recent days, Israel have shut down the court system, approved the use of sophisticated phone-surveillance technology on the general public and temporarily suspended the activities of parliament.



While the PM has defended the moves as extraordinary steps in extraordinary times, his opponents accuse him of undermining Israel’s democratic foundations in a desperate bid to cement his grip on power and derail a looming criminal trial after coming up short in parliamentary elections this month.

Netanyahu gives a televised address almost daily, sternly telling the nation that tough new restrictions are imposed to prevent the spread of the virus.



He has ordered people to stay indoors, ordered tens of thousands of people into home quarantine and virtually sealed its borders.