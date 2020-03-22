සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Election postponed - Gazette notification issued

Sunday, 22 March 2020 - 7:44

Election+postponed+-+Gazette+notification+issued

The gazette notification regarding the inability to conduct the general election scheduled for April 25 has been issued.

The gazette notification has been issued in accordance with the powers vested with the Election Commission under section 24-3 of the Parliamentary Elections Act, 1981.

It states that the general election cannot be held on the 25th of April as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic experienced in the country.

It states that the date for the general election will be 14 days after the 30th of April and the date will be announced in a gazette notification.

Speaking at a media conference held on the 19th, the President of the Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya stated that the general election cannot be held on the 25th of April.

396 Sri Lankans stranded in Dambadiva return to the island
396 Sri Lankans stranded in Dambadiva return to the island
Sunday, 22 March 2020 - 8:52

A total of 396 Sri Lankans who had engaged in a pilgrimage to Dambadiva have returned to the island last night and this morning. 298 had arrived in the... Read More

Curfew continues , 291 arrested from violating curfew - This is a
Curfew continues , 291 arrested from violating curfew - This is a "quarantine curfew"
Sunday, 22 March 2020 - 7:00

291 persons arrested from several areas in the island for violating curfew. Police Media spokesperson DIG Attorney-at-Law Ajith Rohana... Read More

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeking
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeking "mass blood tests" as a way to screen Israelis
Sunday, 22 March 2020 - 6:50

It has been reported on international media on Saturday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking "mass blood tests" as a way to screen Israelis... Read More



Trending News

Curfew extended - Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam districts until Tuesday 6 am
21 March 2020
Curfew extended - Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam districts until Tuesday 6 am
37 year old returnee from Italy hospitalized with Covid-19 symptoms (Video)
21 March 2020
37 year old returnee from Italy hospitalized with Covid-19 symptoms (Video)
First Corona related death reported from Singapore
21 March 2020
First Corona related death reported from Singapore
Twenty (20) more suspects arrested for violating the curfew. - 48 arrests so far within the curfew period
21 March 2020
Twenty (20) more suspects arrested for violating the curfew. - 48 arrests so far within the curfew period
Update - Second prisoner reported dead - unrest in the Anuradhapura prison.
21 March 2020
Update - Second prisoner reported dead - unrest in the Anuradhapura prison.

International News

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeking "mass blood tests" as a way to screen Israelis
22 March 2020
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeking
Google launches United States-focused website for coronavirus
22 March 2020
Google launches United States-focused website for coronavirus
33 people die every hour in Italy due to Coronavirus
22 March 2020
33 people die every hour in Italy due to Coronavirus
USA becomes the worlds 3rd highest corona infected country
22 March 2020
USA becomes the worlds 3rd highest corona infected country
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.