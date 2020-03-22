Election postponed - Gazette notification issued

The gazette notification regarding the inability to conduct the general election scheduled for April 25 has been issued.

The gazette notification has been issued in accordance with the powers vested with the Election Commission under section 24-3 of the Parliamentary Elections Act, 1981.

It states that the general election cannot be held on the 25th of April as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic experienced in the country.

It states that the date for the general election will be 14 days after the 30th of April and the date will be announced in a gazette notification.

Speaking at a media conference held on the 19th, the President of the Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya stated that the general election cannot be held on the 25th of April.