සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Grace period announced until March 31 - Mahinda Amaraweera

Sunday, 22 March 2020 - 10:17

Grace+period+announced+until+March+31+-+Mahinda+Amaraweera
Grace period announced until March 31, for people to pay electricity bills; No disconnections until then, Minister Mahinda Amaraweera
All incoming passenger flights and ships banned – no entry to Sri Lankan soil
All incoming passenger flights and ships banned – no entry to Sri Lankan soil
Sunday, 22 March 2020 - 12:19

The government has banned all incoming passenger flights and passenger ships to the country. This is to avoid Covid-19 (Coronavirus) entering into... Read More

396 Sri Lankans stranded in Dambadiva return to the island
396 Sri Lankans stranded in Dambadiva return to the island
Sunday, 22 March 2020 - 8:52

A total of 396 Sri Lankans who had engaged in a pilgrimage to Dambadiva have returned to the island last night and this morning. 298 had arrived in the... Read More

Election postponed - Gazette notification issued
Election postponed - Gazette notification issued
Sunday, 22 March 2020 - 7:44

The gazette notification regarding the inability to conduct the general election scheduled for April 25 has been issued. The gazette notification has... Read More



Trending News

Curfew extended - Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam districts until Tuesday 6 am
21 March 2020
Curfew extended - Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam districts until Tuesday 6 am
First Corona related death reported from Singapore
21 March 2020
First Corona related death reported from Singapore
Twenty (20) more suspects arrested for violating the curfew. - 48 arrests so far within the curfew period
21 March 2020
Twenty (20) more suspects arrested for violating the curfew. - 48 arrests so far within the curfew period
Update - Second prisoner reported dead - unrest in the Anuradhapura prison.
21 March 2020
Update - Second prisoner reported dead - unrest in the Anuradhapura prison.
The silver lining through the dark clouds of Corona virus
21 March 2020
The silver lining through the dark clouds of Corona virus

International News

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeking "mass blood tests" as a way to screen Israelis
22 March 2020
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeking
Google launches United States-focused website for coronavirus
22 March 2020
Google launches United States-focused website for coronavirus
33 people die every hour in Italy due to Coronavirus
22 March 2020
33 people die every hour in Italy due to Coronavirus
USA becomes the worlds 3rd highest corona infected country
22 March 2020
USA becomes the worlds 3rd highest corona infected country
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.