Anuradhapura Prison documents burnt during unrest - two killed and six injured

It is reported that the inmates of the Anuradhapura prison had set fire to several files during the unrest.

A senior police officer in charge of the area told our Hiru news team that they had also damaged several prison cells.

There was tension in the prison as inmates protested against relatives being banned from visiting them as a measure to prevent coronavirus spread.

Some prisoners tried to flee during the unrest which was controlled by the prison officials.

Two people were killed and six others were injured in the shooting.

A senior police officer in charge of the Anuradhapura division stated that two prison guards are among the injured.

The Hiru regional correspondent stated that a magisterial inquiry into the incident was conducted this morning.

The police media division stated that the police and the STF have been deployed for the security of the prison and no one has escaped from the prison during the incident.