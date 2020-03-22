500,000 Malaria tablets to the Medical Supplies Unit - Special process for issuing drugs for Cancer

500,000 Chloroquine tablets which are used to treat Malaria are to be released for distribution at government hospitals to mitigate covid-19.

The stock of medicines has been produced by the state pharmaceutical manufacturing corporation and will be handed over to the medical supply units at the head office in Ratmalana today.

The chairman of the state pharmaceutical manufacturing corporation Dr. Uthpala Indrawansa said that they can produce the tablets to cater the demand.

Several countries including the USA are focusing their attention on using chloroquine to treat covid-19.

77 covid-19 cases have been reported from Sri Lanka so far.

48 of them have arrived from abroad while 27 of them have associated those who arrived from abroad.

Investigations are underway to identify the manner in which two other have contracted the virus.

Meanwhile DIG Ajith Rohana said that information have been revealed regarding individuals who have arrived from Italy and are still in hiding.

Meanwhile, Director of the Maharagama Apeksha Hospital Specialist Doctor Wasantha Disanayaka said that steps will be taken to provide medicine to patients once curfew is lifted.