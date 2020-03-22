සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

500,000 Malaria tablets to the Medical Supplies Unit - Special process for issuing drugs for Cancer

Sunday, 22 March 2020 - 13:19

500%2C000+Malaria+tablets+to+the+Medical+Supplies+Unit+-+Special+process+for+issuing+drugs+for+Cancer

500,000 Chloroquine tablets which are used to treat Malaria are to be released for distribution at government hospitals to mitigate covid-19.

The stock of medicines has been produced by the state pharmaceutical manufacturing corporation and will be handed over to the medical supply units at the head office in Ratmalana today.

The chairman of the state pharmaceutical manufacturing corporation Dr. Uthpala Indrawansa said that they can produce the tablets to cater the demand.

Several countries including the USA are focusing their attention on using chloroquine to treat covid-19.

77 covid-19 cases have been reported from Sri Lanka so far.

48 of them have arrived from abroad while 27 of them have associated those who arrived from abroad.

Investigations are underway to identify the manner in which two other have contracted the virus.

Meanwhile DIG Ajith Rohana said that information have been revealed regarding individuals who have arrived from Italy and are still in hiding.

Meanwhile, Director of the Maharagama Apeksha Hospital Specialist Doctor Wasantha Disanayaka said that steps will be taken to provide medicine to patients once curfew is lifted.

Gas will be delivered during curfew times - no shortages
Gas will be delivered during curfew times - no shortages
Sunday, 22 March 2020 - 15:12

The gas companies state that there is sufficient stock of gas to supply gas throughout the country without any shortage. The gas companies stated that... Read More

Victoria and News South Wales into lockdown
Victoria and News South Wales into lockdown
Sunday, 22 March 2020 - 14:31

The two largest states in Australia will move into a lockdown with all non-essential services to be banned within 48 hours. Victoria and New South Wales... Read More

clarification regarding the rumour surrounding the Malaria Drug Chloroquine
clarification regarding the rumour surrounding the Malaria Drug Chloroquine
Sunday, 22 March 2020 - 14:44

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe states that Chloroquine, a drug used to treat malaria, is only administered to patients with... Read More



Trending News

Curfew extended - Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam districts until Tuesday 6 am
21 March 2020
Curfew extended - Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam districts until Tuesday 6 am
First Corona related death reported from Singapore
21 March 2020
First Corona related death reported from Singapore
Twenty (20) more suspects arrested for violating the curfew. - 48 arrests so far within the curfew period
21 March 2020
Twenty (20) more suspects arrested for violating the curfew. - 48 arrests so far within the curfew period
Update - Second prisoner reported dead - unrest in the Anuradhapura prison.
21 March 2020
Update - Second prisoner reported dead - unrest in the Anuradhapura prison.
The silver lining through the dark clouds of Corona virus
21 March 2020
The silver lining through the dark clouds of Corona virus

International News

Victoria and News South Wales into lockdown
22 March 2020
Victoria and News South Wales into lockdown
Covid-19 takes the life of a Malaysian Doctor
22 March 2020
Covid-19 takes the life of a Malaysian Doctor
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeking "mass blood tests" as a way to screen Israelis
22 March 2020
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeking
Google launches United States-focused website for coronavirus
22 March 2020
Google launches United States-focused website for coronavirus
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.