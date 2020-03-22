Covid-19+takes+the+life+of+a+Malaysian+Doctor

A Malaysian doctor who contracted the coronavirus has died of the disease.

Accordingly, the death toll from the Covid-19 has risen to nine and the total number of infections is 1,183.

The Malaysian doctor, who died of coronavirus, has recently visited Turkey. He is believed to have contracted the virus in a foreign country even though he was a medical doctor who treated the coronavirus patients in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said a quarantine period could be announced in the country to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

He said this since a large number of young people gathered to surf on the waves at Bondi Beach, despite a ban on large gatherings.

The Australian police then proceeded to evacuate them from the coast.

The number of coronavirus cases in Australia has risen to 1,100 while seven deaths have been reported.