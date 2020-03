The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe states that Chloroquine, a drug used to treat malaria, is only administered to patients with Covid-19 inside the hospital occasionally based on the doctor’s recommendation.

He stated that the drug is of no use to prevent coronavirus (Covid - 19). It is not a vaccine against Covid-19 (Coronavirus).

Therefore, Dr. Anil Jasinghe requested the public to stay at home without pursuing for the Chloroquine drug.