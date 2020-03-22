The spread of Covid-19, a new corona virus, has accelerated in many Southeast Asian countries.

Thailand - 188 new infections have been reported in Thailand today, taking the total infected number to 599 patients.

The majority of the new infections were reported from a boxing facility in the country.

Young people who had engaged in social activities were also among the newly infected group.

However, only one corona related death has been reported from Thailand.

Philippines - Meanwhile, 73 new coronavirus patients and six deaths have been reported from the Philippines today. This has increased their death toll from coronavirus to 25.

The coronavirus has been spreading in the Philippines in spite of the total country being under quarantine.

Philippines also closed their financial markets in the face of the virus.

Indonesia - Indonesia's coronavirus infected numbers have increased by 81 percent to 450 in a day, with 38 deaths reported due to coronavirus.

In this backdrop, the state of Jakarta has announced a state of emergency for the next two weeks.

The sports village, built for the 2018 Asian Games, has been converted into a makeshift hospital for coronavirus care.