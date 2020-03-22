සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Victoria and News South Wales into lockdown

Sunday, 22 March 2020 - 14:31

The two largest states in Australia will move into a lockdown with all non-essential services to be banned within 48 hours.

Victoria and New South Wales are also pushing for Australia to go into complete lockdown, with only essential services remaining open.

Victoria will be shut down over the next 48 hours with only essential services to remain open.

All schools in Victoria will be shut from Tuesday, indefinitely as 67 new coronavirus cases were confirmed overnight.

The move to close Victorian schools has broken from the federal government's national approach, the deputy chief medical officer said.

Supermarkets, banks, pharmacies and other essential stores such as petrol stations and convenience stores will be able to remain open, along with freight, logistics and home delivery services.

The announcement came after New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian revealed that her state would also close within two days. Unlike Victoria Schools in New South Wales will remain open since authorities’ fear closing them will take too many parents out of crucial health care worker roles. The closures come as the number of confirmed coronavirus across Australia cases exceed 1,200, with New South Wales and Victoria making up the bulk of infections.

Meanwhile all non-essential travel will be halted under new strict regulations being announced by the Australian Prime Minister this morning.

PM Scott Morrison highlighted that some Australians were not abiding by social distancing measures, and as such, state premiers may have to introduce "draconian measures".
