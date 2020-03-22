Gas will be delivered during curfew times - no shortages

The gas companies state that there is sufficient stock of gas to supply gas throughout the country without any shortage.

The gas companies stated that a discussion was held jointly with the government and the security forces and gas distribution was carried out to gas dealers island wide.

According to Central and Western Provincial Representatives of Litro Gas Company Kumara Jayawardena, a system to distribute gas if required to residences during curfew times have been initiated.

Meanwhile, the CEO of LAUGFS Gas Chaminda Ediriwickrama told the Hiru news team that a distribution process has been initiated to deliver gas to residences during curfew times, if required.

The National Drug Regulatory Authority has issued a special notification to all retail pharmacies.

Accordingly, they have been told not to release the chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine drugs used in the treatment of malaria without a valid prescription from a specialist doctor.

The Ministry of Health stated that if any person violates this order, legal action will be initiated against them.

Meanwhile, SriLankan Airlines says it has carried 829 pilgrims back to the country within 48 hours from the time curfew was declared.