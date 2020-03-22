සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Gas will be delivered during curfew times - no shortages

Sunday, 22 March 2020 - 15:12

The gas companies state that there is sufficient stock of gas to supply gas throughout the country without any shortage.

The gas companies stated that a discussion was held jointly with the government and the security forces and gas distribution was carried out to gas dealers island wide.

According to Central and Western Provincial Representatives of Litro Gas Company Kumara Jayawardena, a system to distribute gas if required to residences during curfew times have been initiated.

Meanwhile, the CEO of LAUGFS Gas Chaminda Ediriwickrama told the Hiru news team that a distribution process has been initiated to deliver gas to residences during curfew times, if required.

The National Drug Regulatory Authority has issued a special notification to all retail pharmacies.

Accordingly, they have been told not to release the chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine drugs used in the treatment of malaria without a valid prescription from a specialist doctor.

The Ministry of Health stated that if any person violates this order, legal action will be initiated against them.

Meanwhile, SriLankan Airlines says it has carried 829 pilgrims back to the country within 48 hours from the time curfew was declared.

Sunday, 22 March 2020 - 14:31

The two largest states in Australia will move into a lockdown with all non-essential services to be banned within 48 hours. Victoria and New South Wales... Read More

Sunday, 22 March 2020 - 14:44

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe states that Chloroquine, a drug used to treat malaria, is only administered to patients with... Read More

Sunday, 22 March 2020 - 14:25

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) has announced that the stock exchange will be closed on Monday(23) and Tuesday(24) taking into consideration the curfew... Read More



