Relief from telecommunication providers - TRCSL

The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) has instructed all telecommunication companies in the country to provide relief to consumers.

On the advice of the President, all telecom phones, mobile phones and direct phone lines, as well as cable TV. Service providers have been asked to provide a grace period for postpaid customers to pay their bills.

It has also been advised to continue with uninterrupted services and implement a mechanism for emergency credit facility and an additional talk time facility for prepaid customers.Relief