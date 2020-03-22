Curfew Details - extended in the Northern Province, Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam until Tuesday (24) 6.00am

The police curfew in place at the moment has been extended in the five districts of the Northern Province (Vavuniya, Mannar, Jaffna, Killinochchi and Mullaitivu districts) until Tuesday (24) 6.00 am, the curfew will be re-imposed on the same day at 2.00pm

The curfew imposed in Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam districts was also extended till 6.00 am on Tuesday (24) as informed yesterday. The curfew will be re-imposed on the same day at 2.00pm.



The curfew imposed in the rest of the island will be lifted at 6.00 am on Monday(23) and will be re-imposed on the same day at 2.00pm







