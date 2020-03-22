සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Police have arrested 790 persons who violated curfew

Sunday, 22 March 2020 - 18:11

Police have arrested 790 persons who violated curfew.

Police said that 156 motorbikes, three-wheelers and other vehicles were also taken into custody.

