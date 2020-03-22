සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Vehicles transporting essential food items to economic centers will be allowed - Police

Sunday, 22 March 2020 - 19:51

DIG Ajith Rohana states that although the curfew is in place, the police will not stop the vehicles that are transporting essential food items to the economic centers.

Emirates Airlines announced it will suspend all passenger flights from March 25
Sunday, 22 March 2020 - 20:29

Emirates Airlines decides to temporarily suspend all passenger flights by 25 March, amid worsening global coronavirus crisis. However, SkyCargo operations... Read More

No fuels shortage - avoid panic purchasing
Sunday, 22 March 2020 - 19:39

Petroleum Corporation Chairman Sumith Wijesinghe states that fuel is distributed without any shortage or hindrance as an emergency and essential service. He... Read More

15,000 passengers have registered - Lt.Gen Shavendra Silva
Sunday, 22 March 2020 - 18:40

Army Commander Lt.Gen Shavendra Silva states that 15,000 persons who returned to the island from overseas from March 1 to March 15, have registered on... Read More



